Kuwait restores high-voltage lines hit by drone debris

The Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy of Kuwait has repaired the high-voltage overhead power lines along the Sixth Ring Road, which were struck by drone shrapnel.

According to sources, the technical teams are continuing work on similar damage by drone shrapnel to high-voltage lines in the southern part of Kuwait, which were also taken out of service. They stressed that the national electricity grid remains stable.

A minor fire also broke out at the West Doha power station after drone shrapnel hit fuel tanks at the site. According to sources, the affected section is being repaired, and electricity production has continued as normal.

On water production, sources revealed that “maintenance works at the desalination plants are proceeding as per the annual maintenance schedule, and consumption is close to production rates.

On water supplies, sources said routine maintenance at desalination plants is under way in line with the annual schedule. Consumption levels are said to be close to production rates, with any minor shortfalls being covered by the country’s strategic water reserves until maintenance work is completed.

Drone Debris Hits Power Lines in Southern Kuwait

Earlier on 3 March 2026, the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy of Kuwait confirmed that two overhead power transmission lines in the south of the country were temporarily taken out of service due to debris from intercepted drones, according to the official spokesperson, Eng. Fatima Hayat.