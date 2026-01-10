Drones to replace farm workers in Punjab

LAHORE: The government of Punjab has rolled out new drone technology for farmers to save their crops from pests in line with the “digital vision” of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Agriculture experts say the sector is being rapidly digitalised in line with the Chief Minister’s vision to improve farmer facilitation and increase crop yields.

As part of this shift, traditional pesticide spraying methods are also being replaced with technology. Officials say drone-based spraying allows farmers to cover larger areas in significantly less time compared with conventional tank-based spraying.

Experts highlight that drones not only improve efficiency but also enhance effectiveness. Drone spraying ensures uniform application of pesticides and helps control pests more quickly.

According to an expert, drone technology can cover a wider area in a shorter span, reducing labour costs and minimising human exposure to chemicals.

The move is seen as a major step towards modernising agriculture and introducing smart farming practices aimed at sustainable and higher-quality production.