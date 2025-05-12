Drones, quadcopters banned amid security concerns

Amid rising security concerns, the Peshawar administration has imposed a 30-day ban on flying drones and quadcopters across the district under Section 144 of the CrPC, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to officials, the decision has been taken to safeguard public lives, protect sensitive installations, and prevent potential threats to peace.

Violators will face legal action. The administration has urged citizens to strictly comply with the order and report any suspicious activity to the relevant authorities immediately.

It is to be noted that over 75 Indian drones were shot down by Pakistan armed forces, according to the DG ISPR.

Read more: Pakistani radars ‘constantly’ monitoring Indian drones, says DG ISPR

On Sunday night, Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb revealed that Pakistan successfully used GPS jamming technology to bring down Indian drones that were attempting to hit civilian areas in the country, ARY News reported.

He shared this information during a joint press conference held with DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry and Vice Admiral Rab Nawaz of the Pakistan Navy.

According to Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb, the drones were intercepted before they could do any damage, thanks to strong radar surveillance and a quick response from Pakistan’s defence systems.

He confirmed that Pakistan’s radar technology had been closely monitoring every move made by Indian aircraft and drones. The use of advanced jamming technology was key in stopping these threats, ensuring that civilians remained safe during the conflict.