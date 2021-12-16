Drop scene in motorway girl rape case following police probe     

GOJRA: In a turn of events, a case related to the rape of a girl at Motorway has turned out to be a blackmailing attempt from an inter-district gang involved in extorting money from people through such tactics, ARY NEWS reported quoting police.

Detailing startling revelations made during the investigation process of a motorway rape case, DSP Gojra Mian Waqar Ahmed said that a woman named Shaheen registered a case alleging that her niece was raped at the motorway.

“During the probe, it emerged that the victim is a resident of Gujranwala and used to live temporarily in Rawalpindi,” he said adding that the girl also testified before police regarding sexual assault against her.

The cop shared that during the investigations, it emerged that the woman who claimed to be the victim’s aunt has no relationship with her and they are part of an inter-district gang.

“The gang used to file fake rape cases against individuals and later blackmail them to extort money from them,” he said adding that they got three rape cases registered in Rawalpindi and had received hefty amounts for withdrawing cases.

The DSP Gojra identified other members in the gang as Ansar, Wasif and others and said that strict legal action would be initiated against the complainant and others involved in the entire episode.

He further shared that those blamed in the rape case, Hammad ul Haq and Haman, within Gojra limits are currently in jail and the gang had demanded Rs5 million from them for withdrawing the case against them.

