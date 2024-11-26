Manga adaptation ‘Drops of God’ nets International Emmy Award

The show ‘Drops of God’, an adaption of a hit Japanese manga of the same name, follows the estranged daughter of a French wine critic as she battles his protege to try and claim her inheritance.

The first season of the show streamed on Apple TV+ in 2023, with the forthcoming second season also acquired by the American streaming service.

“It’s a series about family, bonds and the search for identity in the world of wine, which is a world of its own,” the show’s star Fleur Geffrier told AFP at the awards ceremony in New York.

The International Emmy Awards honour television produced outside the United States. The international version is held separately from the Emmy awards given to American productions.