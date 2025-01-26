Drought alert issued for Sindh due to scarce rainfall

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a drought alert for various districts in Sindh, including Karachi, due to scarce rainfall.

According to the PMD, the current season has seen a 52% decrease in rainfall in Sindh, raising concerns about drought.

The PMD has predicted that the dry spell is likely to persist until February and March, exacerbating drought conditions. Districts such as Naushahro Feroze, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Jamshoro are particularly at risk.

To mitigate the effects of drought, the PMD has directed deputy commissioners in Karachi to take alternative arrangements, while district administrations in Khairpur and Tharparkar have been instructed to take precautionary measures.

Earlier, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warned of an emerging drought conditions in the country after scarce rainfall.

Met Office stated that drought conditions emerging in country as Pakistan received below normal rainfall (-40%) from 01st September 2024 to 15th Jan 2025 period across the country.

Recent rainfall spell in the country did not produce significant rain in plain areas of the country aggravating the drought conditions.

Balochistan received 45% and Punjab 42% lesser rainfall, PMD said.

Met department cautioned that mild drought like conditions have emerged over different areas of the country.

In Punjab, mild drought conditions observed in Potohar region (Attock, Chakwal,

Rawalpindi/Islamabad), Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Rajanpur, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur,

Faisalabad, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali and DG Khan districts.