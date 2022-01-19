Drug peddlers kill youngster over resisting illicit acts in Karachi

KARACHI: A youngster was shot dead allegedly by drug peddlers in Karachi’s Manghopir area after he tried to stop them from running their illicit acts, ARY NEWS reported.

Detailing the horrific episode, the maternal uncle of the victim said that in 2018, his son was shot dead by drug peddlers over resisting their illegal activities and today they killed his nephew.

“The Farman group of the peddlers attacked our home after they were barred from stopping their drug-related activities in the locality,” he said.

He shared that the suspects came to target him today, however, his nephew came before them and was gunned down by the criminals.

“They even tried to target me 15 days back,” he said and added that police have been told multiple times regarding the illegal activities in the area, however, they have not paid any heed to it.

Sharing police’s apathy, he said that a case against the murder of his son is also registered at the Manghopir police station, however, no progress has been made on it.

