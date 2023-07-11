Drug peddlers open fire at police in Karachi’s Orangi Town

KARACHI: Drug peddlers opened indiscriminate fire upon the police party in Karachi’s Orangi Town during the search operation, ARY News reported.

As per details, a police party reached the area on the complaints of open sale of contraband items including hashish and crystal ice in the area.

Seeing the police party, the drug peddlers opened fire at them with the latest weapons. In the video available with ARY News, two drug peddlers can be seen firing at the raiding police party.

The heavy firing of the drug peddlers compelled police party to run away from the area by leaving their vehicle in the area.

Later, the troops of Pakistan Rangers Sindh were summoned to the area to control the situation.

Earlier in the month of March, this year, Sindh police on Saturday successfully foiled an attempt of drug smuggling and apprehended the culprit seizing 12 kilograms of charas (hashish).

In a statement, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East, Zubair Nazir Sheikh, stated that the police have arrested a culprit who was attempting to engage in drug smuggling through a rickshaw.