Drugs worth $24.83m recovered from Balochistan

QUETTA: Pakistan Coast Guards have recovered 1488 kilograms worth $24.83 million from Pasni, Balochistan, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Coast Guard spokesperson said that search parties were formed when the information of smuggling huge amounts of drugs.

The authorities took action and seized approximately 1488 kilograms of drugs which were allegedly planned to be smuggled later that night.

The spokesperson further said that the value of these drugs in the international market is approximately US$ 24.83 Million in the international market.

Earlier, Pakistan Navy and Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) seized a huge quantity of narcotics in Counter Narcotics Operation.

Pakistan Navy troops and ANF personnel in a joint Intelligence Based Counter Narcotics Operation in the North Arabian Sea seized approximately 4,020 Kgs of narcotics (Hashish) worth approximately US$ 65.148 Million in the international market, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

The successful counter-narcotics operation by Pakistan Navy reaffirms Pakistan Navy’s resolve to deny illegal activities at sea as well as along the coast.

In a separate action in March, Pakistan Navy in an action in the Arabian Sea foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics worth nearly Rs4 billion.

Pakistan Navy’s ship during an action in the open sea arrested smugglers and recovered 280kg of crystal meth. The recovered drugs are nearly worth Rs4 billion in the market, the spokesperson added.

The smugglers and the recovered narcotics have been handed over to law enforcement agencies for probe.