Drugs worth Rs5 bn seized from Pakistani goods in Malaysia

KARACHI: In a mega smuggling scandal, drugs worth Rs 5 billion were seized in Malaysia from Pakistani goods, ARY News reported.

As per details, a huge cache of drugs were seized from a Pakistan container carrying onions in Malaysia.

According to the Malaysian authorities, over 100 kg of cocaine and 411 kg of Methenamine drugs which were worth more than five billion Pakistani rupees were seized.

The Customs and Narcotics Crime Investigation of Malaysia conducted a raid and arrested five local suspects.

On the other hand, the Malaysian authorities informed FBR and TDAP in Pakistan via an emergency letter. Pakistan customs registered an FIR soon after receiving the letter and arrested two Pakistani nationals including the clearing agent Amir Ali Khan.

Earlier, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in a raid in Gwadar seized large consignments of drugs hidden at different spots.

A key member of a drug smuggling gang had buried narcotics at various places in the area. A spokesperson of the ANF has stated that overall, 1788 kilograms of drugs have been seized, including 1740KG hashish, 28 kilo ice and 20KG morphine.

“Seized drugs were made in Afghanistan,” ANF stated. “A part of the seized drugs was found beneath a hut made of twigs and leaves of trees,” ANF said. “Other drugs were recovered from the tunnels excavated in hills,” according to the statement.

“The places being used for storing drugs, were set on fire after seizing the narcotics consignment,” anti-drug body stated.