Dry winter to continue; no chances of significant rain: PMD

ISLAMABAD: The prolonged dry winter will continue in most parts of the country along with dense foggy conditions during this week with no significant chances of rain as per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast.

In a statement, the Met Office said dry and cold weather will continue to prevail during this week and there are no chances of significant rain in the coming days. However, there are chances of light rain in a few parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

The PMD said that the fog patches ranging from normal to dense will continue in the plain areas of the country till the next rain.

It further said that dense fog is likely to continue over the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Sindh and Islamabad during this week therefore citizens are advised to be cautious.

According to the PMD daily forecast, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. While very cold weather is expected in northern parts and north Balochistan.

As per the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave was present over western Balochistan.

Dense fog/smog is likely to persist in Islamabad, Punjab, upper Sindh and plain areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

However, light rain/drizzle is likely at isolated places in southwestern Balochistan and coastal areas of Makran.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in northern areas and northern Balochistan. Dense fog/smog prevailed over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh and Islamabad. While rain occurred in Dalbandin 08mm.

The lowest temperatures recorded were Leh -11 C, Skardu -09, Gilgit, Gupis -06, Astore, Kalam, Kalat and Srinagar -05 C.