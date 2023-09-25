DSP found involved in drug smuggling via drones

LAHORE: A DSP has been suspended for his alleged involvement in cross-border drug smuggling via drone, ARY News reported.

As per details, the notification regarding the suspension of former DSP of CIA Mazhar Iqbal was issued by DIG investigation Imran Kashmore.

The former DSP Mazhar has been booked in drug smuggling by the anti-narcotic force and his residence has also been sealed however sources claimed that the former DSP has managed to flee abroad.

Earlier, the Anti-Narcotics Force filed a case against a DSP and other policemen over cross-border smuggling of drugs via drones.

The ANF Lahore registered a case against DSP Mazhar Iqbal and others with charges under section 9C and other clauses pertaining to serious offences.

Four policemen including Sub Inspector Mehmood, ASI Kashif and head constable Shakeel have been nominated in the case.

According to sources, an accused Fayyaz alias Peepa was involved in cross-border drug smuggling and has been a confidante of DSP Mazhar Iqbal.

The ANF on August 08 busted a network of heroin traffickers from drones during a raid in the border area in Lahore and added that a policeman was also involved in drug smuggling. The drone and the heroin were seized, while the search was underway for the arrest of the accused.

Earlier on July 7, a drone carrying drugs worth millions crashed in Lahore’s Kahna town.

Police seized the drone loaded with ‘six kilograms’ of drugs (heroin) worth millions of rupees in Lahore’s Kahna Town and launched a thorough investigation. The drone crash revealed the smuggling of narcotics through drones.