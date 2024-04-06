DSP, gunman martyred in Lakki Marwat attack

LAKKI MARWAT: Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Gul Muhammad Khan and his gunman were martyred in an attack in Lakki Marwat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa late Friday night.

According to details, DSP Gul Muhammad Khan was on routine patrol on Manjiwala Road in Lakki Marwat when some unidentified assailants opened fire on police van due to which DSP Gul Muhammad Khan and his gunman were critically wounded.

They were rushed to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Norang where both of them died during treatment.

A heavy contingent of police reached the spot after the incident and cordoned off the area. Police have also launched a search operation in the area to arrest the culprits.

Earlier, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and Bannu police killed three terrorists affiliated with a banned outfit during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Ghazni Khel area of Lucky Marwat.

The CTD spokesperson stated that an intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted in the Ghazni Khel area of Lucky Marwat in which three terrorists of a banned outfit hiding inside a house in the area were killed after the gunfight.

However, no casualties of law enforcers were reported during the operation.