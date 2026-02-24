DSP among five killed in attack on police mobile in Kohat

KOHAT: A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was among five people killed and three others were injured when unidentified gunmen attacked a police vehicle on Shakardara Road in Kohat, police said on Tuesday.

According to police officials, the incident occurred while a police team was transporting two accused persons in a police mobile. Armed assailants opened fire on the vehicle, triggering a heavy exchange of gunfire.

Those killed in the attack include DSP Lachi Asad Mehmood, Investigation Inspector Anar Gul Khan, and a police constable. The two accused in police custody, identified as Yousuf Khan and Samiullah, were also killed during the attack.

Three Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were injured and shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for medical treatment.

Following the incident, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. Additional police contingents were also dispatched to the scene, and security was placed on high alert amid fear and panic in the area.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the police vehicle. He paid tribute to DSP Asad Mehmood and the two martyred police personnel, expressing heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families.

The interior minister said the martyred officers had made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation and that their bravery and sacrifices would always be remembered. He assured that the government stands firmly with the families of the martyrs in this difficult time.