DSP murders wife, daughter: Police conduct exhumation of corpses for autopsy

LAHORE: Body samples of the wife and daughter of former DSP Usman Haider have been collected following a second exhumation of their remains, ARY News reported.

Police have sent these samples to the laboratory for a re-post-mortem examination.

Authorities revealed that the bodies of the former DSP’s wife and daughter were initially buried as “unclaimed” or heirless.

However, following the accused DSP’s confession, police were able to locate the exact site where he had disposed of the bodies after the murders.

The Barki police have registered the deceased woman’s sister as the complainant in the case. Following the exhumation and sampling process, the remains were handed over to the family and later buried in Uch Sharif.

Investigations are ongoing, and police stated that further legal action will be determined by the findings of the autopsy report.

Shocking Motive Uncovered New details have emerged regarding the brutal double murder. According to investigation reports, a dispute over a 10-marla plot was the primary motive. DSP Usman Haider, who had two wives, had purchased the plot in his first wife’s name.

Tensions escalated after he sold the property and used the proceeds for his brother’s wedding instead of giving the money to his family.

Police confirmed that the DSP stabbed his wife and daughter to death and have since recovered the murder weapon used in the crime.

Earlier, DSP Muhammad Usman Haider Gujjar was arrested by Lahore police on charges of murdering his wife and daughter. The case came to light after the two went missing about one and a half months ago from the Burki area of Lahore.

Initially, the DSP had lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at Burki police station, claiming that his wife and daughter had been abducted.

Due to the sensitive nature of the case, a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was formed. During the probe, DSP Usman Haider confessed to killing his wife and daughter. Police recovered one body from the Kahna area and the other from Sheikhupura.

Following these developments, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab ordered the suspension of DSP Usman Haider, who was serving in the Kahna Police Investigation Wing.

A police spokesperson said that the DSP initially reported returning home late from duty to find the house locked and both his wife’s and daughter’s mobile phones switched off. He claimed to have searched for them but could not trace their whereabouts.

Suspicion arose after the delay in filing the missing persons report, prompting a deeper investigation that ultimately led to his arrest.