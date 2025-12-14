DSP Usman Haider Gujjar arrested for murdering wife, daughter

LAHORE: Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Muhammad Usman Haider Gujjar has been arrested on charges of murdering his wife and daughter, Lahore police confirmed on Sunday.

Police said they have solved the case of the alleged kidnapping of DSP Usman Haider’s wife and daughter, who went missing around one and a half months ago from the Burki area of Lahore.

The DSP had earlier lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at Burki police station, claiming that his wife and daughter had been abducted.

According to police sources, a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was formed to probe the case due to its sensitive nature. During the investigation, DSP Usman Haider confessed to shooting his wife and daughter to death.

Police recovered one body from the Kahna area, while the other was recovered from Sheikhupura.

Following the developments, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab ordered the suspension of DSP Usman Haider, who was serving in the Kahna Police Investigation Wing.

A police spokesperson said the DSP initially reported that he returned home late at night from duty; however, the house was locked and both his wife’s and daughter’s mobile phones were switched off. He claimed to have searched for them but was unable to trace their whereabouts.

Police said suspicion arose after the DSP submitted the missing persons report with a delay, leading to a deeper investigation that ultimately resulted in his arrest.

Further investigation is underway.