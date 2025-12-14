Police reveal motive behind DSP killing his wife, daughter

LAHORE: Shocking details have emerged in the case of a wife and daughter brutally murdered by DSP Usman Haider in Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to reports, a 10-marla plot was at the center of the dispute. DSP Usman Haider, who had two marriages, had purchased the plot in the name of his first wife but later sold it and used the proceeds, which led to conflicts within the family.

During the investigation, the suspect told police that the money from the plot sale was used for his brother’s wedding, further intensifying tensions.

Police revealed that DSP Usman Haider stabbed his wife to death, and the murder weapon has been recovered.

Earlier, DSP Muhammad Usman Haider Gujjar was arrested by Lahore police on charges of murdering his wife and daughter. The case came to light after the two went missing about one and a half months ago from the Burki area of Lahore.

Initially, the DSP had lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at Burki police station, claiming that his wife and daughter had been abducted.

Due to the sensitive nature of the case, a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was formed. During the probe, DSP Usman Haider confessed to killing his wife and daughter. Police recovered one body from the Kahna area and the other from Sheikhupura.

Following these developments, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab ordered the suspension of DSP Usman Haider, who was serving in the Kahna Police Investigation Wing.

A police spokesperson said that the DSP initially reported returning home late from duty to find the house locked and both his wife’s and daughter’s mobile phones switched off. He claimed to have searched for them but could not trace their whereabouts.

Suspicion arose after the delay in filing the missing persons report, prompting a deeper investigation that ultimately led to his arrest.