Dubai Taxi debuts listing on DFM

Dubai Financial Market (DFM) today welcomed the successful listing of Dubai Taxi Company PJSC (DTC), a leading provider of comprehensive mobility solutions in Dubai.

The offering saw significant demand from international and regional institutional investors and retail investors in the UAE, with total demand for the Offering amounting to over AED150 billion (equivalent to approximately US$41 billion), implying an oversubscription level of 130 times in aggregate. This represents the highest oversubscription level achieved by an IPO on the DFM, underscoring the strength of DTC’s investment proposition and robust investor confidence in the Company’s growth strategy as well as Dubai’s robust economic performance.

Abdul Muhsen Ibrahim Kalbat, Chairman, Board of Directors, DTC, and Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, Chief Executive Officer, DTC, rang the DFM market opening bell to celebrate the listing, in the presence of Helal Al Marri, Chairman of DFM, and Hamed Ali, CEO of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai, alongside several other officials.

Shares began trading under the symbol “DTC”, concluding the Company’s successful public offering that raised around AED1.2 billion (equivalent to approximately US$315 million) with a market capitalisation of AED4.6 billion (equivalent to approximately US$1.26 billion) on admission and a final offer price of AED1.85. The DFM applied no price limits on the shares during the first day of trading.

Helal Al Marri, Chairman of DFM, commented, “We warmly welcome Dubai Taxi to the DFM. Today’s listing is a pivotal step in Dubai’s robust capital market development. DTC’s success reinforces our diversification strategy, showcasing the strength of Dubai’s economy and investor confidence. Aligned with Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ goals, the DFM continues to drive Dubai’s economic growth story, positioning the city as a global capital hub. This achievement highlights the efficacy of our strategic plan under the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.”

Hamed Ali, CEO of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai, said, “DTC’s listing marks a significant stride in our journey, DFM has maintained a steadfast momentum in trading activities on the DFM throughout the year, with new equity listings amounting to AED12.3 billion, reflecting the attractiveness of our markets to investors. As Dubai evolves into a leading global economic hub, DTC’s IPO underscores our commitment to fostering robust capital markets and accelerating new listings. Beyond its immediate impact on economic growth, this listing serves to reaffirm the DFM’s pivotal role as the preeminent exchange in the region, offering diverse opportunities and facilitating companies to participate in the vitality of Dubai’s financial ecosystem.”

Abdul Muhsen Ibrahim Kalbat, Chairman, Board of Directors, Dubai Taxi Company, said, “Our record-breaking listing on the DFM marks a major milestone in DTC’s journey, as we continue to play a critical role in developing Dubai’s world-class mobility infrastructure and sustainability vision. We feel proud in saying that DTC is the first mobility company to be listed on DFM, whilst also supporting the emirate’s ongoing privatisation program, with our IPO attracting significant investment into Dubai’s capital markets and further strengthening the DFM’s position as a leading regional bourse.”

Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Taxi Company, said, “The record-breaking demand for DTC’s IPO, which was 130 times oversubscribed, reflects the strength of our investment proposition as Dubai’s largest mobility company. We’re proud to join DFM at an exciting time for Dubai, with the emirate benefitting from impressive economic, population and tourism growth. With a strategy that capitalises on Dubai’s stellar growth prospects, we are in a strong position to deliver value to our new and existing shareholders, as we invest in the latest technologies and continue our expansion across Dubai and into neighbouring emirates.”