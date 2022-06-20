Dua Bhutto, Kulsoom Chandio trade barbs in Sindh Assembly session

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Dua Bhutto and PPP MPA Kulsoom Chandio traded barbs during the ongoing budget session of the Sindh Assembly on Monday.

According to details, the slogans of shame were raised in the Sindh Assembly session as soon PTI MPA Dua Bhutto started expressing her views on the Sindh Budget 2022-23.

MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi asked the treasury benches to show some courage and said they should be ashamed of their conduct. Reacting to Naqvi, PPP MPA Mukesh Kumar Chawla said: “You should be ashamed of yourself.”

During the exchange of words, the deputy speaker handed over the floor to PPP lawmaker Kulsoom Chandio. Addressing the floor, Miss Chandio challenged her fellow opposition lawmaker to dare to face her, while Bhutto asked Chandio to come to the ground.

Last week, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) lawmaker snatched the cellphone of PTI MPA Dua Bhutto and ran away from the ongoing budget session of the Sindh Assembly.

PPP MPA Kulsoom Chandio exchanged hot words with opposition lawmaker Dua Bhutto during the presentation of the Sindh budget for Fy2022-23.

After a heated debate, Chandio snatched the PTI lawmaker’s cellphone and handed it over to her fellow MPA, Munawar Wasan, who ran away from the house.

