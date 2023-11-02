Dua Lipa announces new single ‘Houdini’

Weeks of cryptic teasers later, English-Albanian pop sensation Dua Lipa announced her new single, called ‘Houdini’.

Taking to her social media handles on Wednesday, Dua Lipa finally ended the curiosity of millions across the world, announcing her first solo single in three years, titled ‘Houdini’.

With the sultry mirror image of herself, supposedly the cover of the revival album, the 28-year-old confirmed in the caption with a chains emoji that the new single will be released on November 9 night.

The announcement post came after Lipa wiped off all her Instagram posts, including the riddling teasers she dropped over the past couple of weeks. However, the posts stay on her official handle on the micro-blogging site, X.

With an update on ‘Houdini’ finally, fans speculate it to be the next album era for the ‘Levitating’ singer, who last gave a full-length album, Grammy-winning ‘Future Nostalgia’, back in 2020, featuring some of the biggest hits like ‘Levitating’, ‘Don’t Stop Now’ and ‘Break My Heart’.

Although it was her last studio album three years ago, Lipa released multiple singles since then along with a handful of collaborations.

Moreover, the pop star also began to explore acting, making a cameo in the mega-hit ‘Barbie’. She is also starring in the upcoming spy thriller ‘Argyle’.

