‘Figuring things out’: Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid announce their split after two years

English singer Dua Lipa and American fashion model Anwar Hadid are reportedly splitting up after two years of relationship and are ‘currently taking a break’.

A source said that “Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart” and ‘They’re figuring things out right now’.

Lipa and Hadid were in “crisis” mode, as “travelling so much and being apart is proving tough.”

The couple had not been seen together for many weeks as Dua Lipa was in London and Los Angeles for recording new music, whereas, Anwar Hadid was in New York City.

The ‘Love Again’ singer had shared some pictures on Instagram this Saturday but they did not feature her boyfriend just after the reports storm media outlets regarding their alleged split.

