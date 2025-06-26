Dua Lipa ready to walk down the aisle with Callum Turner?

Although they are officially engaged, English-Albanian pop sensation Dua Lipa is reportedly in no rush to marry her actor fiancé Callum Turner yet.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

As reported by foreign media, pop star Dua Lipa, 29, who confirmed her engagement to beau Callum Turner, 35, earlier this month, is not yet into the wedding planning process and is only having her entire focus towards her professional commitments at the moment.

Quoting a source close to the lovebirds, the publication reported, “Dua is absolutely head over heels for Callum, and they’ve talked seriously about their future together, including marriage. But they just recently got engaged and are still very much in that celebratory bubble.”

“They haven’t even really begun the wedding planning process yet,” the insider confirmed.

Further speaking about the busy schedule of the ‘Levitating’ hitmaker, the person shared, “Dua has always been super intentional with her decisions, and right now she’s laser focused on her tour and soaking up this really exciting time in her life.”

“She feels like everything is finally aligning both personally and professionally, and she doesn’t want to rush through such a major milestone. She wants to really enjoy the engagement, spend time planning something meaningful and make sure it feels like them. They’re both on the same page, and there’s no pressure, just love and excitement for what’s ahead,” the tipster explained.

For the unversed, lovebirds Dua Lipa and Callum Turner, who first sparked dating rumours last year, when they attended an afterparty of his series premiere, and followed it up with several joint appearances, went Instagram official in July.

Also Read: Dua Lipa confirms schedule for Anfield Stadium show