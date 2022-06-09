Dua Malik hits out at those criticizing Dr Aamir Liaquat after death

Actor Feroze Khan’s sister-singer Dua Malik spoke against those criticizing MNA Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain after his death on Thursday.

Dua Malik, addressing the people in an Instagram video after Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s death, said she will avail social media platforms to spread her message across with the strength Almighty Allah has given her.

She said people should not speak ill about a person after their death and they should put a stop to it. She said the race to point out flaws and expose a dead person’s secrets should come to a halt.

Dua Malik appealed to the people to not interfere in other’s private life or pass comments on them as we don’t know how one feels from inside.

She said people should not make personal comments about someone as they don’t know they may be involved in their death. She asked the people to spread positivity as there is too much negativity already.

She said people should refrain from engaging in such activities. She added she had never spoken about such a thing or someone in the past but could not stop herself from doing it.

