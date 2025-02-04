Dua Zahra confesses her love for Babar Azam – Watch

Rising actor-model Dua Zahra confessed her love for cricketer Babar Azam, saying she has a huge crush on the former skipper of the national team.

Sitting for a fun tell-all on ARY Zindagi’s chat show ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’, social media influencer turned actor Dua Zahra expressed her fondness for cricket and admitted that star batter Babar Azam is her only crush.

“The one and only Babar Azam. I have a huge crush on him, and I don’t like when people troll him,” she said, requesting critics not to troll the former captain. “I don’t like any other cricketer.”

Further speaking about her personal life and wedding plans, Zahra added, “I’m happily single and have never been happily committed. I don’t believe in relationships but in marriage.”

When asked about her idea of an ideal husband, the celebrity shared, “I want someone who is supportive and very honest and genuine to me, that is my only strict requirement. I can’t share my guy, so he must not lie or hide things from me. I don’t have any such demands for my husband to be too good-looking or anything. Yes, he should be good enough to look compatible next to me. Finances are not an issue, I can earn and manage myself.”

Concluding her list, Zahra mentioned that she is obsessed with cricket so her partner must be good at it as well.

