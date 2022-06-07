Dua Zehra case: Age verification tests to be completed today

Karachi: The medical procedure to verify Dua Zehra’s age, ordered by the Sindh High Court, would be completed today, the police said on Tuesday.

According to details, the medical tests to verify the age of the allegedly 14 year-girl, who had run away from her house and reportedly married a boy from Lahore, would be completed today. Three different tests were conducted on June 6, the remaining proceeds would be completed today, the police told.

According to the Anti Violent Crime Cell (AVCC), multiple tests including the bone test have been conducted in the Civil Hospital Karachi. The reports of the test would be presented to the court after which the court would make its decision, said an AVCC official.

Also Read:SHC orders medical examination of Dua Zehra

Dua Zehra and her reported husband were present in the Sindh High Court on June 6, 2022. Dua had refused to meet her parents amid the hearing of the case.

During the hearing, Dua Zehra denied being abducted by Zaheer Ahmed and said that she has married him willingly. ‘I am 18-year-old,’ replied Dua when a judge asked her about her age.

The court had sent Dua Zehra to a shelter home, ordering medical tests to determine her age.

Comments