Dua Zehra Case: Court rejects father’s plea to change IO

Karachi: The Judicial Magistrate court Karachi east on Saturday rejected Dua Zehra’s father’s plea to change the investigation officer of the case, ARY News reported.

According to details, the JM court Karachi east dismissed Mehdi Ali Kazmi’s plea to change the investigation officer saying the C class report of the IO has not been accepted yet.

The court said that Dua Zehra is yet to be presented to the medical board and it would not possible to change the IO at such a crucial stage.

On Tuesday, the girl’s father filed a petition in court demanding a change of the investigation officer of the case. The court rejected his plea on Saturday.

The girl has been brought to Karachi where she will be presented before a special medical board formed by the Sindh government.

On the court’s orders, a 10-member medical board had been formed to examine Dua Zehra and determine her age. The anti-violent crime cell (AVCC) on Saturday secured custody of Dua Zehra to present her before the medical board in Karachi.

Zaheer Ahmed has also reached Karachi, however, he would not be allowed to appear before the medical board alongside her wife.

