Dua Zehra, husband likely to be shifted to Karachi today: police

KARACHI: Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) SSP Zubair Shaikh on Sunday announced that they have fulfilled all legal formalities to transfer Dua Zehra and her alleged husband to Karachi and they would likely be shifted by tonight, ARY NEWS reported.

“We have taken them into our protective custody,” the AVCC SSP said, hours after the girl was recovered from Bahawalnagar area of the Punjab province, following multiple raids from police.

He said that seven teams were dispatched from Karachi to trace the girl and bring her back. “Three teams were in Punjab, two in Mansehra, while one team each was in Rawalpindi and Rahim Yar Khan’s border to find the girl,” he said.

He said that all teams are now returning to Karachi after getting custody of Dua Zehra and her alleged husband and they would possibly reach Karachi today.

Karachi Police in a major operation along with Punjab Police have recovered Karachi’s Dua Zehra from Bahawalnagar.

According to ARY News, Karachi police in a joint operation with Punjab police rescued Dua Zehra from Bahawalnagar and arrested her husband Zaheer and the facilitator sheltering them.

Dua’s father, after filing a case, had requested the court to declare the marriage of her daughter and Zaheer Ahmed on April 17 as illegal.

He said that according to the date of birth, Dua Zehra was less than 14 years old at the time of marriage. Underage marriage is a crime under the Child Marriage Act 2013. According to NADRA records, she is 13 years old.

