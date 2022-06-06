Dua Zehra, husband shifted to Karachi: police

KARACHI: Missing Karachi teenage girl Dua Zehra and her husband have been shifted to Karachi after being nabbed by police from Bahawalnagar yesterday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the two have been shifted to Karachi with Dua Zehra being handed over to ladies police.

“The alleged husband of Dua Zehra, Zaheer Ahmed is in the protective custody of AVCC,” they said, adding that both of them would be presented before the court today.

It is pertinent to mention here that Karachi Police in a major operation along with Punjab Police have recovered Karachi’s Dua Zehra from Bahawalnagar.

According to ARY News, Karachi police in a joint operation with Punjab police rescued the missing teenage girl from Bahawalnagar and arrested her husband Zaheer and the facilitator sheltering them.

Dua’s father, after filing a case, had requested the court to declare the marriage of her daughter and Zaheer Ahmed on April 17 as illegal.

Read More: DUA ZEHRA’S PARENTS HAPPY OVER HER RECOVERY

He said that according to the date of birth, she was less than 14 years old at the time of marriage. Underage marriage is a crime under the Child Marriage Act 2013. According to NADRA records, she is 13 years old.

Comments