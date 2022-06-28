Dua Zehra-like case: Court allows girl to live with husband

KARACHI: In a Dua-Zehra-like case, Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday allowed the girl to live with her husband, ARY News reported.

According to details, a hearing was held in the Sindh High Court (SHC) regarding the marriage of an 11-year-old girl Umme Hani after the alleged abduction, on the complaint of the girl’s father.

The police party produced the couple before the court.

The father stated that his daughter Umme Hani was abducted from Hyderabad on May 21 while the girl contradicted the statement of her father and said she was not abducted by anyone and married Aftab of free will.

Justice Junaid Ghaffar in his remarks said that there was a case of disappearance before them now the girl has appeared before the court and recorded her statement, they cannot do anything more in the case.

Read more: SC wraps up Dua Zehra case as father withdraws plea

The father said in the court that the daughter is studying in the sixth class, these people are mafia, they will sell it, then Justice Junaid Ghaffar said that there are reservations, they should go to the trial court.

The elderly father sighed in the courtroom and said his daughter is 11 years old and feared that she might be sold to a gang. During the hearing, the Dua Zahra case was also mentioned. The court directed the girl’s father to follow the procedure as it is.

The girl’s school and examination certificates were also presented in the court. According to the school certificates, Umme Hani’s date of birth is 2010 while the age of the girl is 18 years on the marriage certificate.

The court later allowed the girl to leave with her husband after recording the statement.

Comments