Dua Zehra meets parents; family claims she wanted to go with them

KARACHI: Teenage girl Dua Zehra on Wednesday met with her parents after directives from the Sindh High Court (SHC) as the family later claimed that she expressed her desire to go with them, ARY NEWS reported.

The girl along with her alleged husband appeared before the court after a medical examination which stated that she is aged between 16 to 17-year-old.

During the hearing, the counsel representing the father of the girl said that they wanted to present some documents to prove her age at 14.

The SHC judge, however, rejected the plea and said that the case pertains to her recovery and now the matter should be raised with the trial court. The court also allowed the parents to meet the girl.

A meeting was later arranged between the parents and Dua Zehra and later the police took her along with them. “We met our daughter in the chamber and she wanted to go with us,” the mother of Zehra said and added that they also asked the judge to take another statement from her but he refused.

The father also appeared before the judge and asked him to review his decision as the girl wanted to go with them. The court, however, rejected the plea and said that the girl has given a statement on oath that she did not want to go with her parents.

“The statement on oath has an importance and we cannot believe your words when the girl has given a written statement in this regard,” the court said while admonishing the father.

