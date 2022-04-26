Dua Zehra petitions court against father, cousin after marriage

Dua Zehra, a teenage girl who was recovered from Lahore after her disappearance from Karachi last week, filed a petition in court against her father Mehdi Ali Kazmi and cousin Zain-ul-Abideen.

Dua Zehra, who said she married Zaheer Ahmed with her own will, filed a petition in a sessions court in Lahore.

She accused her father of getting her married to cousin Zain-ul-Abideen without her own will. She said her father broke into her home and tried to abduct her with the help of the latter.

The court accepted her harassment plea against the co-accused. Police have been ordered to protect her.

It is pertinent to mention that Dua Zehra’s family had approached police, hours after she went missing from near her house in Alfalah Town on April 16, and had appealed through a number of channels including a welfare organization for help in finding their daughter.

Days after disappearance, police found out that Dua Zehra had married a boy named Zaheer in Lahore.

‘No movement on the camera’

Her father and mother had talked to a number of media channels and have revealed details about the mysterious disappearance which kept the whole nation on edge.

Her parents say she went out to throw away some trash bags at about 12:30 PM from her first-floor residence to a place in her alley but never returned.

READ: Dua Zehra ‘abduction’ case: FIA team reaches victim’s residence

“The place (where Dua Zehra went to place trash bags) is seconds away from my house and even some labourers were working there but they say they never saw her, a boy in neighbourhood claims he saw her returning towards her house but she never did,” her father Mehdi Ali Kazmi told a web channel.

The alley, where the family lives, is too narrow for anyone to even come up with a four-wheeler and Mehdi Ali said he lives here for 16 years.

Tracing and recovery

Alfalah police then claimed that the missing girl has been “traced” and is right now in Lahore city of Punjab.

Police said the girl has married a man named Zaheer Ahmed in Punjab’s capital, adding that the Lahore police will soon recover the girl and move her to Karachi. Asghar Ali and Shabbir Ahmed have been mentioned as witnesses in Zehra’s alleged nikahnama.

The parents of missing Dua Zehra denied the police claims of tracing their daughter in Lahore, details of her nikahnama and termed the reports of her recovery ‘fake’.

In a press conference, Dua Zehra’s father said that they came to know about her nikahnama along with her daughter’s photo through media but he did not get any copy of the marriage certificate as yet.

It emerged that the address of the alleged husband of Dua Zehra also turned out to be old. At the residential address, a dispensary was established that is owned by Dr Abdul Hafeez.

Video statement surfaces

In the video statement, she announced she married of her own will to Zaheer Ahmed.

She made stunning revelations about herself, saying she was not kidnapped and left home herself and married Zaheer Ahmed of her own will. The missing girl also claimed that her family was forcing her to marry someone else.

The teenage girl also blamed her parents for domestic violence and added that they were fixing her marriage with her cousin without her consent.

Comments