Dua Zehra: Sindh govt to fight legal battle now

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Shehla Raza has announced that the Sindh government will now fight the Dua Zehra case, ARY News reported on Friday.

A day earlier, Dua Zehra’s family staged a protest at Karachi Press Club after she was shifted to Lahore, while this evening the protestors tried to move towards Sindh Chief Minister’s House.

A large number of women and children were also present in the protest organized by the civil society demanding that Dua Zehra should be handed over to the parents.

PPP leader Shehla Raza held talks with the protesters and assured full cooperation. “The provincial government will now fight the case of Dua Zehra and will immediately file an appeal,” she announced.

After the assurance and successful negotiations, the demonstrators ended their protest peacefully.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Sindh High Court (SHC) allowed the Karachi teenage girl to decide whether she wants to live with her parents or go with husband.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Junaid Ghaffar, issued written order in Dua Zehra case, the Karachi teenager girl who had gone missing from her hometown Karachi and later surfaced in Punjab.

The SHC, in its written verdict, observed that no evidence was found that the girl had been abducted and stopped authorities concerned from registering abduction cases. “No evidence was found of the girl’s abduction,” the court ruled.

The case

It is pertinent to mention here that Dua Zehra’s family had approached police, hours after she went missing from near her house in Alfalah Town in Karachi on April 16, and had appealed through a number of channels for help in finding their daughter.

Days after her disappearance, police found out that Dua Zehra had married a boy named Zaheer in Lahore. She was then produced before SHC where the court ordered a medical examination of the girl. The medical examination stated that she is aged between 16 to 17-year-old.

