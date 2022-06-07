Dua Zehra’s medical report reveals her age

KARACHI: A board medical constituted to ascertain the age of Dua Zehra has finalised its report, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing well-informed sources.

The medical report has been received by the Karachi police, which will be submitted before the Sindh High Court (SHC) bench hearing the case.

Dua Zehra has been an age of between 16 to 17 years,” the medical board report said according to the sources. As per Dua’s father, her age is 14 years, while Dua Zehra in her statement before the SHC said she is 18 years old.

The medical tests to verify the age of the allegedly 14 year-girl, who had run away from her house and reportedly married a boy from Lahore, were conducted on the orders of the SHC.

According to the Anti Violent Crime Cell (AVCC), multiple tests including the bone were conducted in the Civil Hospital Karachi.

Dua Zehra and her reported husband were present in the Sindh High Court on June 6, 2022. Dua had refused to meet her parents amid the hearing of the case.

During the hearing, the girl denied being abducted by Zaheer Ahmed and said that she has married him willingly. ‘I am 18-year-old,’ replied Dua when a judge asked her about her age.

The court had sent her to a shelter home, ordering medical tests to determine her age.

