Dua Zehra’s nikah with Zaheer declared legitimate 

KARACHI: Karachi’s city court has ruled in favor of Dua Zehra and Zaheer’s marriage, dismissing a petition that claimed their marriage certificate was fake, ARY News reported.

As per details, the court also instructed that the proper channels be used for any future annulment proceedings.

Dua Zehra, who was previously declared a minor and sent to a shelter home, had moved back to her own home. Her father had filed a petition for the annulment of her marriage, but the court has validated the Nikah.

It is important to note here that the family court earlier directed to hand over the custody of Dua Zehra to her parents.

A hearing was held in the family court in Karachi regarding the father’s request to hand over his daughter to her permanent parents.

Also read: Dua Zehra case: Parents get custody of Karachi girl

The court ordered that the girl’s custody be given to her parents, who are required to deposit a bond of Rs 200,000.

The court ruled that the girl will stay with her parents until she reaches adulthood, emphasizing the importance of the child’s welfare.

The parents are responsible for her needs, including education and food, and must present her in court whenever required.

The court noted that the girl willingly agreed to go with her parents and that Zaheer Ahmed failed to prove any mistreatment.

Records showed that the parents made significant efforts to ensure the girl’s safety.

The case

Dua Zehra’s family had approached police, hours after she went missing from near her house in Alfalah Town Karachi on April 16, and had appealed through a number of channels for help in finding their daughter.

Days after her disappearance, police found out that Dua Zehra had married a boy named Zaheer in Lahore.