Dubai Airport will return to full operational within 24 hours, COO says

DUBAI: Dubai International Airport experienced disruptions due to heavy rainfall in the UAE, leading Emirates Aviation to close the airport until 4 am on Friday, ARY News reported.

The Chief Operating Officer (COO), Majed Al Joker, of Dubai International Airport stated that the airport will return to its full operational capacity within 24 hours.

The foreign airlines were notified of the airport closure through a Notice to Airmen (Notam), instructing them to reschedule flights to Dubai after 4 am on Friday.

READ: Heavy rain in UAE leads to cancellation of over 40 Pakistan flights

Airlines, including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), were directed to adjust flight schedules accordingly, affecting travel plans from various locations, including Karachi.

The closure of Dubai Airport prompted airlines to alter their flight schedules, causing inconvenience to travelers.

The hub has struggled to clear a backlog of flights in the aftermath of heavy rain that swamped the United Arab Emirates.

“Once operations are back to normal, we will assess the damages and would be able to give figure for the size of losses,” Al Joker told Al Arabiya TV in a televised interview.