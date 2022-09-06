Dubai’s car rental records 24% growth in first half of 2022

Dubai’s car rental industry reported a significant 23.7% growth in the number of companies registered in the first half of 2022, up from 1087 companies registered in the same period last year. As well, 78,000 vehicles were registered in the first half of 2022, up 11.8% from 69,000 in the same period last year.

These figures confirm the competitiveness and attractiveness of Dubai to attract numerous companies and promote the economic growth, besides highlighting RTA’s pioneering efforts in facilitating the business of car rental companies through offering services and incentives.

“The rapid expansion of Dubai’s car rental sector in the first half of 2022 underscores RTA’s efforts in implementing Dubai’s comprehensive development vision. By offering facilities and overcoming obstacles, RTA is able to attract companies and investors, and raise their confidence in Dubai’s business environment. It also highlights Dubai’s profile as a financial and business hub, a place where business can be conducted in a friendly and competitive atmosphere,” said Abdulla Yousef Al Ali, CEO, Licensing Agency, RTA.

“Following periodic meetings with several companies in this sector, RTA has undertaken six initiatives which have had a considerable impact on leveraging the car rental market. The initiatives included exempting new vehicles from testing, limiting the number to 10 vehicles per car rental license, extending the lifetime of vehicles in use from two to four years, and abolishing the surcharge on car rental vehicles,” added Al Ali.

“RTA stands committed to continuously raising the improvement and competitiveness in delivering services and introducing solutions to the obstacles experienced by companies in their daily business. Our ultimate objective is to ensure the sustainable growth of the commercial transport sector, besides enhancing the satisfaction customers and their confidence in the business and investment models of Dubai and the UAE in general,” concluded Al Ali.

