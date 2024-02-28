Dubai Cares unveils its Ramadan campaign titled “Gaza In Our Hearts”

Dubai Cares, a civil society organization formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications, has launched “Gaza In Our Hearts”, a Ramadan fundraising campaign that mobilizes the UAE community to raise vital funds for the provision of the emergency relief for the people of Gaza.

The campaign recognizes the increasingly depleting supply of necessities needed by the people of Gaza, as well as the heightened sentiment of compassion among the UAE community, and a shared desire to extend more support.

Building upon the ongoing success of the UAE’s “Tarahum for Gaza” initiative, the campaign will raise funds for concrete emergency support, with all donations going towards the delivery of hot meals, food baskets, as well as waterproof and fire-resistant tents.

To ensure the prompt and efficient supply of this emergency relief, Dubai Cares has entered into a strategic partnership with its longstanding partner, Anera (American Near East Refugee Aid). As the implementing partner, Anera will work closely with UN, diplomatic and non-governmental organization partners to open aid corridors to enable it to urgently deliver life-saving aid.

Speaking about the significance of the campaign, Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer and Vice-Chairman of Dubai Cares, said: “The UAE’s response to the war in Gaza was immediate, with the entire country, including the UAE government, charitable and philanthropic organizations, businesses, and the wider community, joining efforts to provide life-saving aid. With the conflict entering its sixth month, access to food and shelter has become critically low, leaving many Gazans facing severe food insecurity reaching catastrophic levels.

Through the ‘Gaza In Our Hearts’ campaign, we are providing members of the community the opportunity to unite and respond to this urgent need with a sense of responsibility and empowerment. We hope that through this campaign and our strategic partnership with Anera, we will not only alleviate hunger and suffering, but also nurture hope, resilience, and dignity.”

As of February 2024, up to 1.7 million* people (over 75 percent of the population) have been displaced across Gaza, some multiple times. Since 7 October 2023, at least 29,313 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip, with 70 percent of those killed being women and children. Moreover, 69,333 Palestinians have been reportedly injured and up to 280 government schools and 65 UNRWA-run schools have been destroyed or damaged.

Sean C. Carroll, President and CEO of Anera said: “At this crucial time, going into the holy month of Ramadan, we know people are looking to meet critical humanitarian needs and have a positive impact in Gaza. With support from the people of the UAE, through our strategic partnership with Dubai Cares, and our on-the-ground capacity in Gaza, Anera will ensure that all donations go to where they are needed most. Since October 7, Anera has delivered nearly 20 million meals in Gaza, and with your support we will deliver at least 5 million more during Ramadan. We will not stop there; we will keep working to meet emergency needs and eventually witness recovery and reconstruction.”

Since 1968, Anera has been providing humanitarian assistance and sustainable development to advance the well-being of refugees and other vulnerable communities in Palestine, Lebanon and Jordan. The organization mobilizes resources for immediate emergency relief and for sustainable, long-term health, education, and economic development. Since the beginning of the war, Anera has been delivering millions of meals, medical treatments and supplies, hygiene kits, water, blankets, mattresses, tents, psychological support and other aid to the population of Gaza.