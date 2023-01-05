Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup kicks off Jan 7

The Dubai International Endurance City will host the 119km Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup on Saturday, 7 January, at Seih Assalam. The Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup, the Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival’s final and most prominent race, is sponsored by Emirates Airline, one of the largest supporters of equestrian and racing in the country and worldwide.

Thanks to the quality of riders and horses, and the lavish prize pot, the Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup is one of the most prominent events of the UAE’s endurance calendar. Some of the best riders and horses are expected to participate in the forthcoming event, aiming to lift the coveted title.

Dubai Crown Prince: World-Class Equestrian Athlete

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, is a world-class equestrian athlete. The festival reflects His Highness’ commitment to providing UAE citizens with diverse platforms to participate and excel in sports. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed is known for his love of equestrian sports, particularly endurance racing. He has competed in numerous endurance races and has had several notable accomplishments in the sport.

The Crown Prince has an impressive record of achievements. After winning his second successive CISM World Military Endurance Championship in March 2014, His Highness was crowned world champion of the 2014 Alltech FEI World Equestrian Games (WEG) in Normandy, France, organised by the International Equestrian Federation. His Highness then went on to win the 2015 His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup for the second year in a row.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed has won several other prominent international titles and produced memorable riding masterclasses in endurance races. His achievements in horse racing, generally, and endurance racing, in particular, have contributed immensely to inspiring and attracting the young generation of UAE citizens to this sport.

In addition to his competitive career, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed is also a patron of equestrian sports in the UAE and has played a key role in the development of the sport in the region. He has supported the establishment of equestrian centres and training facilities and helped promote the sport at the international level.

HH Sheikh Hamdan’s love for equestrian sports and his endurance racing accomplishments have increased his popularity in the UAE and beyond. Among his notable achievements in endurance racing was winning the gold medal in the equestrian event at the Asian Games in 2006.

Titleholder

Salem Hamad Malhouf Al Ketbi won the previous Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup, which was held unusually at the beginning of the festival due to delays caused by rains last year. Al Ketbi, who holds the World Endurance Championship title, covered the 119km distance in 4:04:09 hours riding “Wilomere Anchor” for M7 Stables.

At a press conference hosted today by the Dubai Equestrian Club, Adil Al Ghaith, Emirates Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations for the Gulf, Middle East and Central Asia Region, said: “Emirates has a strong affiliation with horse racing and equestrian sports around the globe. We are honoured to be a partner of this year’s edition of the Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup. In the UAE, we proudly embrace our traditions and culture. The love for horses is deeply embedded in the fabric of our heritage. These strong and beautiful animals, and the sporting traditions that celebrate horsemanship, echo strongly in our past and present and will continue to resonate in the future.

“Emirates is well-established in the sports sponsorship arena. We are committed to supporting horseracing in the UAE and internationally. We have numerous partnerships with many elite racing clubs and marquee races around the globe. Our sponsorship of this world-class equestrian event reconfirms our commitment to this graceful sport. This race is a true testament to the horse’s endurance and the rider’s skills, and we look forward to the race.”

Major General Dr. Mohammed Essa Al Adhab, General Manager of Dubai Racing Club and Dubai Equestrian Club, said: “The Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival is one of the most important events in the season’s endurance racing programme as it bears the name of Dubai Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

“It celebrates the association of His Highness with this traditional sport in which he had personally accomplished many global titles. It is an appreciation for His Highness’ support and contributions to the sport, following in the footsteps of his father, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. HH Sheikh Hamdan is a world champion in endurance racing as he holds the title of the Endurance World Cup 2012 in the United Kingdom.

“We thank Emirates Airline for their continuous support for this prestigious event in our endurance racing season. We look forward to seeing the region’s top riders and stables compete for this coveted Cup.”

