Dubai Culture announces new official working hours

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority has announced its new official working hours for the year 2022, starting Monday, January 3, in line with the recently adopted weekly work system in the country.

Official working hours at Dubai Culture’s Headquarters will be from 7:30 am – 3:30 pm, Monday to Thursday, and 7:30 am – 12 pm on Friday. Working hours across all Dubai Public Library branches will now be 8 am – 8 pm from Sunday to Thursday, and 8 am – 12 pm Friday.

The official working hours in the specialised museums (Coins Museum and the Museum of the Poet Al Oqaili) will be 8 am – 3 pm, Monday to Thursday, and 8 am – 11:30 am on Friday.

The authority also confirmed that there will be no change in the official working hours in Etihad Museum and Al Shindagha Museum, with operating hours remaining 10 am – 8 pm, Saturday to Friday. Al Shindagha Museum, however, will continue to close its doors to visitors every Tuesday for the ongoing maintenance work.

