Dubai uses drones to ensure quality of desalinated water

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) continues to develop a world-class infrastructure supported by assets exceeding AED 200 billion owned by DEWA and its subsidiaries as well as further investment of AED 40 billion over five years in the energy and water sectors.

This helps DEWA enhance its production capacity to meet the growing demand for electricity and water. DEWA uses the latest Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, including drones, to provide its services according to the highest quality, availability, reliability and efficiency standards.

Sirb drone initiative

DEWA harnesses the drone technology within the Sirb initiative, which includes using advanced drones to support Dubai’s growing infrastructure.

DEWA has developed its use of drone technology by utilising state-of-the-art upgradable technologies such as high-definition cameras that are equipped with night-vision and laser technologies, GPS sensors that can measure pressure, height, magnetic fields, and use ultrasound scanning. DEWA has several types of drones such as multi-rotor hydro, fixed-wing, multi-rotor and underwater Remote Operated Vehicles (ROV)s.

In water desalination, ROVs are used for underwater inspection of water intake infrastructure. Drones are also used for boiler inspection during annual overhauls, and also in videography and site inspections. In 2021, the Generation Division completed over 90 flights using robots to support the delivery of water and electricity services at the highest levels of quality, availability and reliability.

