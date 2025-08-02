Dubai Duty Free Achieves Record Sales in July 2025

Dubai Duty Free (DDF), the world’s leading single airport retailer, achieved a remarkable sales milestone in July 2025, recording AED638.8 million (US$175 million) in sales, a 9.7% increase compared to AED582.26 million (US$159.52 million) in July 2024.

This performance surpasses the previous July record of AED602.8 million (US$165 million) set in 2023, securing July 2025 as the 9th highest sales month in DDF’s history. Year-to-date sales reached AED4.734 billion (US$1.30 billion), reflecting a robust 5.86% growth over the same period last year, despite passenger traffic at Dubai International Airport (DXB) growing by only 2.3% from January to June.

Exceptional Performance Amid Competitive Landscape

Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free, attributed the success to the resilience of DDF’s retail operations and the strong demand for premium shopping experiences. “Achieving nearly 10% sales growth in a month with relatively flat passenger traffic highlights our team’s dedication and the strength of our product offerings,” Cidambi said. This performance underscores DDF’s ability to thrive in a competitive airport retail environment, bolstered by strategic investments in product innovation, digital engagement, and experiential retail.

Top-Performing Product Categories

In July, DDF’s top five product categories demonstrated significant growth:

Perfumes : Up 10.3% year-on-year, reinforcing their position as a leading category.

: Up 10.3% year-on-year, reinforcing their position as a leading category. Gold : Surged by 15.5%, reflecting strong interest in luxury items.

: Surged by 15.5%, reflecting strong interest in luxury items. Tobacco : Grew by 2.2%, contributing to overall sales growth.

: Grew by 2.2%, contributing to overall sales growth. Confectionery: Recorded an impressive 57% increase, driven by traveler demand for premium sweets.

Additional standout categories included Watches, with an 18.4% sales increase, and Precious Jewellery, up 16.8%, showcasing DDF’s appeal to luxury shoppers.

Luxury Brands Drive Sales Growth

DDF’s CA and CB Fashion Boutiques, featuring iconic brands like Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Cartier, reported an 11.36% sales increase in July compared to the previous year. This growth defies global challenges in the luxury retail sector, with Cidambi noting, “We are happy to buck the trend in our luxury boutiques, where demand for select brands remains strong.”

Positioning for a Record-Breaking 2025

With five of seven months in 2025 setting sales records, DDF is on track for one of its strongest years in its over 40-year history. The retailer’s success is driven by its ability to enhance customer penetration and spend levels while navigating a competitive and uncertain retail landscape. Cidambi credited the team’s hard work and the support of DDF’s Chairman, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, for these achievements.

As Dubai Duty Free continues to innovate and elevate the airport shopping experience, it remains a global leader in duty-free retail, setting the stage for a stellar close to 2025.