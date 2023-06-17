Dubai Esports and Games Festival kicks off June 21

From June 21 to 25, gamers, tech enthusiasts, industry professionals and esports fans can experience the Dubai Esports and Games Festival (DEF 2023) at the South Halls of the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai.

With less than a week to go until the we kick off the region’s biggest ever and most exciting esports and games festival, visitors can get ready to immerse themselves in the world of gaming, and be a part of the global gaming community and gear up for an unforgettable series of events. DEF 2023 will come alive for families, friends and gamers with a diverse range of events designed to cater to every gaming passion. Whether a casual gamer, an esports enthusiast, or a seasoned industry professional, DEF has something in store for all visitors!

Festival goers can mark their calendars for the GameExpo Summit, a two-day business conference powered by PG Connects, taking place on June 21 and 22. This is the ultimate opportunity for visitors to gain invaluable insights, connect with industry thought leaders, and explore the latest trends and opportunities in the gaming market. With over 100 speakers delivering talks, panel discussions, workshops, and networking sessions, the GameExpo Summit will equip guests with the knowledge and connections to level up their game.

The excitement of the festival does not stop there, with GameExpo taking place from June 23 to 25. The consumer show will be in full swing, showcasing the cutting-edge gaming products and the latest games (some never released!) on Dell computers. In the du Gamers District, you can enjoy from industry giants such as Playstation, Xbox, Ubisoft, Capcom and Teleios, and family fun activations and esports tournaments with KitKat, Vox Cinema and more. Visitors can immerse themselves in the world of virtual reality or try new web 3.0 games hitting the market in the Emirates NBD Future Zone, try their hand at the new and latest releases, and connect with fellow gaming enthusiasts in the Dubai Police Esports Arena.Virgin Radio’s Brent Black will also be broadcasting live from 206 on 23-24th June to share the excitement.