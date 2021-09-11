Dubai announces free ‘Expo Rider’ buses for Expo 2020 visitors

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced the deployment of 126 public buses “Expo Rider” to serve Expo 2020 Dubai visitors for free from 9 locations across Dubai.

Additionally, two routes will be launched to lift Expo visitors from hotels directly to the site of Expo. RTA will also deploy buses to lift visitors within Expo from the parking area to the Gates in addition to another bus service to lift riders between Expo Gates. Buses will run 1956 direct daily trips from Saturday to Wednesday and the number of trips will rise to 2203 direct trips on Thursday and Friday. The service frequency varies from 3 to 60 minutes.

Movement from Dubai to Expo

RTA has allocated 57 buses to commute Expo 2020 visitors from various locations in Dubai through operating 455 to 476 trips per day. RTA identified 9 stations to serve passengers heading to and from Expo.

The first station is Palm Jumeirah, where 6 buses are allocated to run 54 trips per day in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 57 trips per day in both directions on Thursday and Friday. The service frequency will be 15 minutes.

The second station is Al Baraha, where 7 buses are allocated to run 62 trips per day in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 68 trips per day in both directions on Thursday and Friday. The service frequency will be 30 minutes.

The third station is Al Ghubaiba, a station characterised by integrated various mass transit modes spanning the metro, public buses, marine transport, and taxis. 12 buses are allocated to run 74 trips per day in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 76 daily trips in both directions on Thursday and Friday. The service frequency will be 15 minutes.

The fourth station is Etisalat, adjacent to Etisalat Metro Station on the Green Line. 8 buses are allocated to run 70 trips per day in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 72 trips per day in both directions on Thursday and Friday.

The fifth station is the Global Village where 3 buses are allocated to run 10 trips daily on all weekdays. The service frequency will be 60 minutes.

The sixth and seventh stations are the International City and the Dubai Silicon Oasis Station. 8 buses are allocated to both stations to run 78 trips per day in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 82 trips per day in both directions on Thursday and Friday. The service frequency will be 15 minutes.

The eighth station is the Dubai Mall where 5 buses are allocated to run 55 trips per day in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 59 trips per day in both directions on Thursday and Friday. The service frequency will be 30 minutes.

The ninth station is the Dubai International Airport, where 8 buses are allocated to run 52 trips per day in both directions, seven days a week. The service frequency will be 20 minutes.

Movement Within Expo

RTA would also provide two additional services to Expo 2020 visitors. The first service is Expo Parking Shuttle to transport visitors from the car parks to the three Expo Gates (Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability). RTA has allocated 57 buses for this service to run 1191 trips per day from Saturday to Wednesday, and 1377 trips on Thursday and Friday. The service frequency will range from 3 to 7 minutes.

The second service is Expo People Mover to transport visitors between Expo Gates. RTA has allocated 15 buses for this service to run 310 daily trips from Saturday to Wednesday, and 350 trips on Thursday and Friday. 12 additional reserve busses have been allocated as well.

RTA had previously announced its plan to transport visitors to Expo 2020 from different emirates. The plan identifies nine locations in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Sharjah, Fujairah, Ajman, and Ras Al Khaimah. 77 buses are allocated for this service to run 193 trips per day on all days of the week, and the number of trips will rise to 213 trips per day on Thursday and Friday.