Dubai Financial Market announces new trading hours

Dubai Financial Market (DFM) today announced its new trading hours that will come into effect as of Monday, January 3, 2022, with a five hours trading session between 10 AM and 3 PM from Monday to Friday.

The Monday to Friday trading window align with local and international financial institutions and further contribute to DFM’s recent momentum by expanding the presence of international participants on DFM, as they currently contribute 50% of the market’s trading activities and represent one third of the investor base.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Financial Market (DFM) (@dubaifinancialmarket)

The new trading hours are set in coordination with local and international market participants including; investors, brokerage firms and financial institutions, and will harmonize DFM’s operations with international financial markets, a factor that will enhance the market’s competitiveness regionally and globally.

About DFM

Established as a public institution with an independent legal entity by virtue of Decree 14/2000 issued by the Government of Dubai, the DFM launched its activities on 26th March 2000. On 27th December 2005, the Executive Council of Dubai decided to transform the DFM into a public shareholding company with a capital of AED 8 billion divided into 8 billion shares, and 20% of the capital, equal to 1.6 billion shares, was offered through an IPO.

The public offering was met with great demand that exceeded all expectations, with subscriptions amounting to AED 201 billion. On 7th March 2007, the Dubai Financial Market Company was listed on the market with the trading symbol DFM.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!