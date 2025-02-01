27 teams qualify for Battle of the Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025

Dubai, UAE – The Organizing Committee of Dubai Games 2025, the premier community sporting event in Dubai, has announced the 27 teams that have qualified for the Battle of the Community. The teams will compete alongside reigning champion Team NAS in an exciting showdown.

The qualifiers, held at DAMAC Hills, saw fierce competition among 290 athletes from diverse backgrounds, competing in 58 teams. The event, held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, aims to promote athletic excellence and community spirit.

Marwan bin Essa, Director of Dubai Games, said, “Dubai Games has become a highly anticipated event, providing a platform for showcasing team talent and promoting athletic excellence. This year’s Battle of the Community qualifiers saw remarkable participation from community teams, highlighting the power of sport as a platform for competition and social connection.”

The tournament, set to welcome a total of 246 teams, will feature five categories: Battle of the Government – Men, Battle of the Government – Women, Battle of the Community, Battle of the Cities, and Battle of Juniors.

Dubai Games continues to receive strong backing from leading public and private sector partners, including DP World, DAMAC Group, and Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat).

The tournament kicks off in February with a series of events, including the Battle of Juniors on February 8 at DAMAC Hills, and the main tournament from February 20 to 23 at Dubai Festival City.

Schedule of Events:

– February 8: Battle of Juniors at DAMAC Hills

– February 20-23: Main Tournament at Dubai Festival City