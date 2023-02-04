Dubai Health Authority, Trends sign MoU

During Arab Health 2023, Dubai Health Authority signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Trends Research and Advisory to collaborate on several health-related research projects, studies and polls.

The MoU was signed by Fatima Abbas, CEO of Strategy and Corporate Development Sector at the DHA and Dr Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of Trends Research and Advisory.

The MoU will enhance the competitiveness of the health sector in the emirate as well as support the authority’s efforts to develop an innovative health system based on scientific research.

In order to improve the quality of health care services in the emirate, Abbas said that the Dubai Health Authority emphasises building strategic partnerships and cooperating with various specialised centres and research institutions.

She said the partnership would enhance the efficiency and competitiveness of the health system in Dubai and achieve the authority’s vision of a healthier and happier community.

Dr Al-Ali said that the collaboration with DHA extends across several areas, including joint research, opinion polls and field surveys, as well as exchanging ideas on issues and interests of both sides in research and studies.

Al-Ali stressed that partnership agreements and memorandums of research and scientific cooperation with various institutions and entities help contribute a deeper understanding of various regional and global issues and provide a comprehensive and accurate analytical perspective.

