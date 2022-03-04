Dubai International Boat Show 2022 to present green-focused maritime future

DUBAI: Dubai International Boat Show (DIBS) is set to return from 9th-13th March, uniting the global maritime and leisure industry and underlining the importance of sustainability with a range of interactive features and 34 launches throughout the five-day show.

Running at its new Dubai Harbour home, the 28th edition of the showcase is the MENA yachting industry’s first international in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic. It will feature a high-profile, diverse collection of global marine attractions from more than 800 brands.

The show will solidify Dubai’s position as a global maritime hub with exhibitors from more than 54 countries coming together to showcase the latest maritime milestones in a region home to 12.6 percent of global superyachts, the world’s second-highest fleet-to-billionaire ratio.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai International Boat Show (@dibshow)

Visitors will witness global product launches from brands including Gulf Craft, Sunreef Yachts, Al Daen, Blue Gulf Boats and Al Fajer, and regional launches from Princess Yachts, Cranchi, Sanlorenzo and Azimut Yachts, among others.

“There is no better place in the Middle East to launch our Princess X95 and Cranchi 78 than at the Dubai International Boat Show,” said Salim Tayssoun, Managing Director, Princess Yachts Gulf.

“We’re bringing with us our key luxury brands: Seabob and William Tenders, in addition to welcoming Al Dhaen leisure boats in the UAE, and look forward to providing our Middle East audience with an exceptional luxury experience and furthering our position as one of the leading luxury yacht dealers.”

DIBS 2022 will set the industry on course for a sustainable future thanks to a focus on eco-conscious product launches and driving important discussions on how the industry can give back to the environment.

“Dubai has proven itself as a future-focused incubator of innovation. The 28th DIBS edition, a firm favourite for exhibitors, will reinforce the Emirate’s status as a driving force of the maritime and leisure industry, with many of our key exhibitors eager to enhance sustainability across the maritime industry,” said Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President, Events Management, Dubai World Trade Centre, organisers of the event.

The five-day event aims to align with the UAE’s zero-emission targets by spotlighting solutions that consider eco-conscious trends as part of its make-up.

Comments