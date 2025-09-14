Dubai police issue stern warning ahead of Pak vs Ind Asia Cup 2025 clash

Dubai police have issued a strong warning to cricket fans regarding stadium conduct ahead of the much-anticipated Pakistan-India Asia Cup 2025 match

The high-voltage encounter is scheduled to take place tomorrow at the Dubai International Stadium, with play set to begin at 7:30 PM Pakistan time.

In an official statement, Dubai Police announced that any form of violence, abusive language, or racist remarks inside the stadium will not be tolerated.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Events Security Committee, cautioned that violators could face imprisonment ranging from one to three months, along with fines between AED 10,000 and AED 30,000.

Authorities urged spectators to maintain discipline and display positive behavior throughout the match.

Officials stressed that any breach would be met with swift legal action to ensure the safety of fans and preserve a secure environment inside the stadium.