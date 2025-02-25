Dubai launches AI platform ‘Salama’ to ease visa services

DUBAI: The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai has launched an artificial intelligence platform, named “Salama”.

Salama is an innovative AI platform designed to simplify visa services and residency processes, supporting the UAE’s Vision 2071 and Dubai’s Digital Transformation Strategy.

With ‘Salama’, users can easily manage residency tasks, complete transactions, make payments, and perform other residency-related actions without the need for traditional forms or paperwork. The platform offers a range of features, including:

– Renewal and Cancellation: Renew or cancel residency permits with ease

– Quick Inquiries: Receive fast responses to visa inquiries

– Seamless Transactions: Complete transactions without navigating multiple systems or visiting service centers

How to use it

To use ‘Salama’, residents can access the platform via smart channels and UAE Pass. The process is quick and efficient, with transactions completed in under 10-20 seconds.

The platform also allows users to renew residency permits for family members, making it a convenient and user-friendly tool.

The launch of ‘Salama’ marks a significant step towards digitizing government services in Dubai, and it’s expected to have a positive impact on residents and businesses alike.

Among its features, “Salama” allows users to renew or cancel residency permits, receive quick responses to visa inquiries, and complete transactions without navigating multiple systems or visiting service centres.

After logging in, the system automatically recognises the applicant’s data and displays the details of any dependents under their sponsorship, showing the duration of each dependent’s stay.

The customer then select the renewal option. The AI retrieve the necessary information and processed the request, after which payment was made. The renewed visa is then sent directly to the customer’s registered email.