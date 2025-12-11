Dubai RTA Launches Pilot Autonomous Robotaxi Service
- By Web Desk -
- Dec 11, 2025
DUBAI – Dubai’s commitment to smart mobility took a significant step today with the launch of a pilot public Robotaxi service, now available to commuters through the Uber app.
The initiative is a collaboration between the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), autonomous driving technology leader WeRide and Uber .
The launch aligns directly with the ambitious Dubai Self-Driving Transport Strategy, which aims for 25% of all journeys in the emirate to be autonomous by 2030.
Service Available in Key Areas
Members of the public can now book a Robotaxi by selecting the ‘Autonomous’ service option within the Uber app. The initial service area covers two of Dubai’s most prominent locations: Umm Suqeim and Jumeirah, both near public beaches.
“This launch builds on the joint pilot programme between RTA and WeRide, which has, since the partnership announcement in April 2025, undergone successive testing,” said Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of the Public Transport Agency at RTA. “The service is currently operating with a specialist driver on board to ensure a safe and reliable experience, paving the way for a fully driverless service in early 2026.”
The pilot service highlights Dubai’s pioneering role in adopting advanced transportation solutions and supports the expansion plans of both WeRide and Uber in the region.
Addressing Growing Mobility Needs
The launch comes as Dubai continues to experience high demand for innovative transport solutions. With a population now exceeding 4 million residents, the city’s reliance on shared and app-based services is growing rapidly.
153 Million Trips: Dubai’s transport network recorded over 153 million trips in 2024 across public transport, taxis, and shared mobility.
28% Increase: Demand for shared mobility, including app-based services, rose by 28% compared with 2023.
WeRide currently has a strong regional footprint, operating about 150 autonomous vehicles in the Middle East, including more than 100 Robotaxis, with plans to deploy thousands more in the coming years.